The Dane County Prairie Moraine dog park and parking lots will be closed the week of July 27, for paving crews to restore the entrance to the park.
The existing road bed will be pulverized and repaved with a wider surface to better accommodate park traffic using the dog park, a news release from the county said. Access to the county’s 911 radio tower will remain open during the project.
The preparation work for paving is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 27, and be completed by Friday, July 31. During this time, Ice Age Trail hikers and pet owners are asked to use alternate locations.
Additional information about Dane County dog parks and alternate locations is available at danecountyparks.com/dogs.
For alternate locations to access the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, visit the Ice Age Trail Alliance website at iceagetrail.org.