Your dinner on Sept. 19 could go to support Verona area firefighters.
The Verona Firefighter’s Association will host a drive-thru pork chop dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Verona Fire Department. Pre-orders for meals, which cost $15 per person and should be scheduled for a specific hour-long pick-up timeframe, can be accepted at verona-firefighters-association.square.site.
Each meal contains a 1-lb. pork chop from Wood BBQ and Catering and sides of potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw and a dinner roll in a to-go container.
The Verona Firefighter’s Association is a nonprofit that raises donations for the City of Verona fire department, and has previously purchased items such as a memorial for fallen or long-serving Verona firefighters.
For more information, email veronafirefighters@gmail.com or call the department at (608) 845-9401 and ask for Andrew or Jeremy.