Hometown Holidays

The Verona Fire Department prepared a supper of chili and hot dogs to raise money for the Badger Prairie Needs Network.

 Photo by Neal Patten

Your dinner on Sept. 19 could go to support Verona area firefighters.

The Verona Firefighter’s Association will host a drive-thru pork chop dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Verona Fire Department. Pre-orders for meals, which cost $15 per person and should be scheduled for a specific hour-long pick-up timeframe, can be accepted at verona-firefighters-association.square.site.

Each meal contains a 1-lb. pork chop from Wood BBQ and Catering and sides of potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw and a dinner roll in a to-go container.

The Verona Firefighter’s Association is a nonprofit that raises donations for the City of Verona fire department, and has previously purchased items such as a memorial for fallen or long-serving Verona firefighters.

For more information, email veronafirefighters@gmail.com or call the department at (608) 845-9401 and ask for Andrew or Jeremy.

— Kimberly Wethal

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.