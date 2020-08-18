Ken Krahn, owner of North and South Seafood and Smokehouse, and Kathy Hiteman, event coordinator at Wisconsin Brewing Company, have organized a new pop-up event to help local businesses.
The first pop-up was held Monday, June 8, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way and provided a way to satisfy hunger while donating to Badger Prairie Needs Network.
The next pop-up is set for Monday, Aug. 24, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and this time patrons can opt to donate to the Verona Public Library Endowment.
At the event, the brewery will be selling its beer and the smokehouse will be selling its signature sandwiches along with coleslaw, baked beans and a bag of chips.
Driftless Chocolates, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Savory Accents and Landmark Creamery are also expected to attend.
Customers will drive into the Wisconsin Brewing Company’s parking lot, receive a menu of all the food and drinks available, check off what they want to purchase, and a runner will take the orders to the individual vendors. The runner will then deliver the orders back to cars, providing contactless drop-off into the vehicles. No pre-orders are necessary.
Hiteman said the event will be “nice and easy and fast.”
On the bottom of each menu will be a donation form for the library, which customers can choose to donate to.