To learn more about how three of Verona’s ponds will be treated this spring, attend this upcoming event hosted by the Verona Public Library.
The virtual presentation titled, “Storm Water Pond Treatment” is from 6:30- 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26. Verona Public Works Department construction manager Marty Cieslik will lead the discussion.
Cieslik will cover the use and anticipated effectiveness of flocculant--a chemical used to improve water quality-- in the Silent Street Pond, Meister Addition West Pond and the American Way Pond, according to an event description.
This is part of a virtual presentation series on stormwater management activities.
For more information or to register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.