Over three decades, City of Verona resident Jim Zelem rose up from being a common tester on an assembly floor and an engineer, to a plant superintendent and a vice president of operations.
Then last year in July, Zelem published a book detailing those experiences, to help others become leaders, — titled “Stepping Stones of Leadership,” which outlines the 12 steps that he believes will show the way to becoming an effective leader
But now, he’s turning to the experiences – and voices – of others to share how they are leaders.
Zelem started the podcast series after doing an interview to promote his book last year. His “You Are Just A Number” podcast aims to create conversations and share stories with individuals in leadership and people who have built successful teams, Zelem told the Press on Aug. 18.
With the latest episode, which premiered Monday, Aug. 30, Zelem has produced 39 installments of his internet radio talk show. He launched the program in October last year.
This week, Zelem chatted with Henry Draughon, a former Naval Aviator and Air Traffic Control Officer who is now the president and owner of Process Delivery Systems, a business process optimization consulting firm.
Most of the guests are from Dane County or Wisconsin, such as a dairy farmer and advocate with Humans of Agriculture, area nonprofit or agency directors such as the executive director of the Madison Pregnancy Hotline, and people local to Verona, including City of Verona Senior Center director Stephaine Ehle. Zelem has had some guests call-in from across the country, including Michigan, Florida, Texas, Connecticut and the Carolinas, he added.
Out of the over three dozen interviews he’s conducted so far, Zelem said his favorite was with Ryan McGinnis, who has been a baseball coach for 25 years and an athletic director for 13. He’s also helped organize a Special Needs Baseball Camp for the past five years.
The pair discussed how McGinnis works with the young men and women on his teams to help them become leaders.
"His insight on how he builds teams and what he considers the qualities of a team to be is phenomenal," he said.
One of the most eye-opening interviews was with an environmental advocate who spoke with him about her efforts to save the oceans. He learned a lot about pollution in the ocean, he said.
When Zelem first started the podcast series, he tried to contain the discussions to 20 minutes or less, fearing listeners might lose interest in longer episodes. As time went on, though, Zelem said he began to go with the flow and let the discussions guide the length. One of his longer episodes is 70 minutes. Zelem facilitates the interviews through Zoom
He’s also let go of sticking to his pre-written questions, instead taking notes and forming new questions on the fly.
“I tend to let them go where they go,” he said. “In the beginning I had set questions, now I go with the flow to make it a dialogue.”
While a few of his guests have been recommended to him, he seeks most of them out, discovering them through LinkedIn and social media. So far, nobody has approached him asking to be interviewed, he said.
No matter who the guest, Zelem said he enjoys hearing the stories of and different approaches to the topics of leadership, teamwork and process improvement.
“With every podcast I have learned something,” he said. “I just love the ambition of people with what they do, and how people have turned some operations around.”
But the leaders he speaks with aren’t always the top people in their organization, Zelem said. He tends to stay a little lower than chief executive officers, instead focusing more on people in middle level to lower-level leadership.
“Just because you’re in leadership doesn’t mean you’re a leader,” he said. “Some people rise to the level of incompetence and stay there.”
The number of listeners varies by episode, he said, with some as low as 15 and others just shy of 100 who’ve tuned-in.
“I just put them out there and if it helps someone, great,” he said. "People with tremendous passion -- wow they make great stories."
Ultimately his goal for listeners is not to tell them what to do, Zelem said he wants to give them thoughts and ideas that maybe trigger something they might try in their own work as leaders.
“With teamwork and leadership there’s no right way or wrong way,” he said. “What’s right for me may not be right for someone else, but if you get enough information, and hear everyone’s experience, you may be able to develop your team better than it is now.”