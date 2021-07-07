Photos: Verona's Kismet Books paints water conservation mural

Kismet Books and Dane Arts Mural Arts paint water conservation mural along East Verona Avenue

Jill Radke, of Verona, works to paint in a large blue section of the illustration during a mural painting session on Tuesday, July 6, outside Kismet Books at the intersection of East Verona Avenue and North Main Street.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

The sidewalks in Verona's downtown got a little more colorful on Tuesday, July 6. Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., hosted a Dane Arts Mural Arts painting session with Dane Arts Mural Arts. The mural project, done in Collaboration with Dane County's Land and Water Resources Department, attempts to educate people about how trash and leaves that find their way into storm drains hurt the water ecosystem.

There are two other murals in Verona, one at the Verona Public Library that was painted in 2018 and another at New Century School and Verona Area International School that was painted last month.

