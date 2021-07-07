Photos: Verona's Kismet Books paints water conservation mural

The sidewalks in Verona's downtown got a little more colorful on Tuesday, July 6. Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., hosted a Dane Arts Mural Arts painting session with Dane Arts Mural Arts. The mural project, done in Collaboration with Dane County's Land and Water Resources Department, attempts to educate people about how trash and leaves that find their way into storm drains hurt the water ecosystem.
There are two other murals in Verona, one at the Verona Public Library that was painted in 2018 and another at New Century School and Verona Area International School that was painted last month.
New Century School fourth and fifth graders spent the morning on Wednesday, June 2, painting a water conservation-themed mural outside of the …
Sidewalks around the Dane County area have been getting a little bit more colorful, including one at the library.