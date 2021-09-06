Third time's the charm for Hometown Days.
The annual festival returned last weekend from Friday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 5, drawing in thousands of people who were eager to partake in the midway, watch the parade, visit the petting zoo to meet a zebra and watch the fireworks display, which was moved to Saturday due to inclement weather on Friday.
The Hometown Days festival normally occurs the first weekend of June, but was canceled in 2020 after the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce attempted to move it back later in the summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year's June event was also postponed due to gathering limitations put in place by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Close
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Wesley Bechen, 5 of Oregon, feeds the petting zoo's zebra handfuls of grass from the festival grounds at the Hometown Days Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
From left, Tami Schroeder, of Funny Faces Children's Entertainment, presents a balloon duck to Charley Neitzel, 8, at the Hometown Days Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
A student with Capital Gymnastics does a cartwell during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
A Dorn TrueValue employee wheels bags of popcorn through the street witha shopping cart during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
A Miller and Sons Supermarket employee throws a large handful of lollipop suckers out to children along the sidewalk during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Parade participants with the State Bank of Cross Plains toss out candy during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Bubbles fill the air as a clown pauses to let the wind take the soap mixture from her wand during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Parade participants with LSM Chiropractic pull a 15-foot spine structure behind their cart as they weave through the road during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Scouts from Junior Scout Pack 801 run along the road as they hand out candy during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Verona Area Community Theater performers don costumes from their previous shows as they walk the parade during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
A Tin Man with Verona Area Community Theater hands out candy as he and fellow performers walk the route during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Verona Area International School students carry a dragon costume during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Verona Soccer Club participants and parents, one of the largest groups, hands out candy during the parade during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Jesse Charles withe Verona Area Historical Society pushes an old-time garden tool during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
From right, Isadora Verity looks toward her parents watching her and her sister Eleanora on the motorcycle ride at the Hometown Days Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Chase Kurtis, 1, rides in a car ride at the Hometown Days Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Ian Wheeler, front, pets a goat as he visits the petting zoo with Karsen Staton at the Hometown Days Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
A duo waves as they near the half-way point during the Hometown Days kids' fun run on Sunday, Sept. 5, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Participants at the tail end of the kids' fun run walk the course during the Hometown Days kids' fun run on Sunday, Sept. 5, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Sgt. Jesse Christenson hands out Verona Police Department stickers during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
City of Verona police department officer Matt Kile walks with his K-9 unit Drea during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Children run into the street to pick up candy that had been tossed by parade participants during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Wesley Bechen, 5 of Oregon, feeds the petting zoo's zebra handfuls of grass from the festival grounds at the Hometown Days Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
From left, Tami Schroeder, of Funny Faces Children's Entertainment, presents a balloon duck to Charley Neitzel, 8, at the Hometown Days Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
A student with Capital Gymnastics does a cartwell during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
A Dorn TrueValue employee wheels bags of popcorn through the street witha shopping cart during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
A Miller and Sons Supermarket employee throws a large handful of lollipop suckers out to children along the sidewalk during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Parade participants with the State Bank of Cross Plains toss out candy during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Bubbles fill the air as a clown pauses to let the wind take the soap mixture from her wand during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Parade participants with LSM Chiropractic pull a 15-foot spine structure behind their cart as they weave through the road during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Scouts from Junior Scout Pack 801 run along the road as they hand out candy during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Verona Area Community Theater performers don costumes from their previous shows as they walk the parade during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
A Tin Man with Verona Area Community Theater hands out candy as he and fellow performers walk the route during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Verona Area International School students carry a dragon costume during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Verona Soccer Club participants and parents, one of the largest groups, hands out candy during the parade during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Jesse Charles withe Verona Area Historical Society pushes an old-time garden tool during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
From right, Isadora Verity looks toward her parents watching her and her sister Eleanora on the motorcycle ride at the Hometown Days Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Chase Kurtis, 1, rides in a car ride at the Hometown Days Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Ian Wheeler, front, pets a goat as he visits the petting zoo with Karsen Staton at the Hometown Days Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
A duo waves as they near the half-way point during the Hometown Days kids' fun run on Sunday, Sept. 5, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Participants at the tail end of the kids' fun run walk the course during the Hometown Days kids' fun run on Sunday, Sept. 5, along West Verona Avenue.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Sgt. Jesse Christenson hands out Verona Police Department stickers during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
City of Verona police department officer Matt Kile walks with his K-9 unit Drea during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Children run into the street to pick up candy that had been tossed by parade participants during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.
Will “third time’s the charm” be true for this year’s rescheduled Hometown Days?