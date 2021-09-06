Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years

Bubbles fill the air as a clown pauses to let the wind take the soap mixture from her wand during the Hometown Days parade on Sunday, Sept. 5, along Main Street.

Third time's the charm for Hometown Days.

The annual festival returned last weekend from Friday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 5, drawing in thousands of people who were eager to partake in the midway, watch the parade, visit the petting zoo to meet a zebra and watch the fireworks display, which was moved to Saturday due to inclement weather on Friday.

The Hometown Days festival normally occurs the first weekend of June, but was canceled in 2020 after the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce attempted to move it back later in the summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year's June event was also postponed due to gathering limitations put in place by Public Health Madison and Dane County.

