The Verona Downtown Farmers Market Fairy Fair was a sparkling affair on Thursday, Aug. 4.

In celebration of National Farmers Market Week, the event included a variety of features.

Kate Scullin, a popular local musician, played music in the Hometown Junction Pavilion.

And entertaining children of all ages was Antsy Paints Face Painting, as well as a "Build Your Own Fairy House" craft booth, where attendees could assemble a dream home with a friend.

There were also free snow cones, along with colorful balloon sculptures lining the walls of tents as people shopped for fresh produce and other foods.

