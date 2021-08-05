The Verona Downtown Farmers Market Fairy Fair was a sparkling affair on Thursday, Aug. 4.
In celebration of National Farmers Market Week, the event included a variety of features.
Kate Scullin, a popular local musician, played music in the Hometown Junction Pavilion.
And entertaining children of all ages was Antsy Paints Face Painting, as well as a "Build Your Own Fairy House" craft booth, where attendees could assemble a dream home with a friend.
There were also free snow cones, along with colorful balloon sculptures lining the walls of tents as people shopped for fresh produce and other foods.