Photos: Verona attends first Concerts in the Park of the year

Center, Nora Markus feds her dog Archie as she and her siblings Colin (left) and Brady and mother Jill enjoy a picnic at the first installment of the Concerts in the Park series on Thursday, July 1, at Harriet Park. Concerts in the Park will run from 5:30-8 p.m. each Thursday in July.
On Thursday, July 1, a sea of cloth outdoor chairs dotted the lawn of Harriet Park in front of the park's shelter, as over a hundred people gathered to watch the first installation of this year's Concerts in the Park.
Concerts in the Park will run from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursdays in July, all taking place at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St. July 1's concert featured Madison-based female trio Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets, who play “powerhouse harmonies” that mimic that of Wilson Phillips and the Wailin’ Jennys, according to a testimony published on the band’s website.
The July 8 concert will feature Common Chord, and on July 15, Down from the Hills will take the stage. On July 22, Soggy Prairie Boys will be the featured performer, with Old Soul Society wrapping up the series on July 29.
For more information, visit the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at veronawi.com or call (608) 845-5777.
