Photos: Verona attends first Concerts in the Park of the year

Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.