Shoppers at Miller and Sons Supermarket were given the opportunity to donate food items from a list or offer a financial donation during the Glacier Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America food drive for Badger Prairie Needs Network last weekend. The Verona-area Boy Scout troops hold the food drive fundraiser on an annual basis.
Scouts from Troop 349 and Pack 549 collected food and monetary donations at Miller and Sons on Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14. The scouts also used social media to encourage people to support the food drive.
All food donations were taken to Badger Prairie Needs Network where the scouts sorted and boxed the donations and stocked the shelves for four hours. A record total of 3,291 pounds of food were collected. Cash donations will enable BPNN to purchase an additional 6,867 pounds of food for a grand total of 10,158 pounds. That total more than triples last year’s donation record of 2,830 pounds. The food pantry will be able to provide 8,465 meals with the donations.