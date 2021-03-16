Shoppers at the Miller and Sons Supermarket were given the opportunity to donate food items from a list or offer a financial donation during the Glacier Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America food drive for Badger Prairie Needs Network on March 14. The Verona-area Boy Scout troops hold the food drive fundraiser on an annual basis.
Photos: Shoppers help Boy Scouts collect food for BPNN
Obituaries
