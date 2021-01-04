Area kids hit the sledding hills and dug tunnels through mountains of snow on Saturday, Jan. 2, following recent heavy snowfall in Verona. The collective snowfall events that occurred last week added around 7 inches to the year's total snowfall counts.
featured
Photos: Kids seize a snowy day
This month's Corre la Voz
Obituaries
Robert J. McNallie, age 70, of Verona, Wisconsin, passed away on December 15, 2020 after a 15-month battle with cancer with his family by his side.
Maureen Elizabeth Rand, age 79, of Verona, formerly of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital, from complications of COVID-19. She was born on May 4, 1941, in Mason City, Iowa. In 1946, she moved to Stoughton to live with her father, Harland, and …
Loretta “Lori” Lee Volpe nee Lewandowski, age 84, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at UW Hospital due to complications from a stroke.