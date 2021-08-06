Photos: Children get their act on Verona Area Community Theater's summer camps

ver-0812021-nws-com-vactdramacamp008

From left, Shelby Bray, Kira Schulz, Sophia Schweickhardt (front) Zoe Markham and Ariana Haugen (back) perform a choreographed dance to "One Last Hope" from Disney's "Hercules" during a summer drama camp rehearsal on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Verona Area Community Theater.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Around 150 children took the stage at Verona Area Community Theater this summer to act out fairy tales and Greek mythology this summer.

VACT held three camps, one for grades K-2 about fairy tales, and another set of camps for grades 3-8 that featured the merging of theater and technology, and Greek mythology. Each camp was limited to 30 children because of the theater's COVID-19 policies, which required anyone unvaccinated to be masked.

VACT summer camp director Emma Vogel wrote in an email to the Press that it was great to have students performing during the summer camps, and have them build confidence while learning acting and dancing skills.

"This summer was so rewarding – it was tough to plan how we were going to navigate these camps given the pandemic, but I am so proud of my staff for working incredibly hard to make this a safe, fun and educational environment for kids who love theater and performing," she wrote.

