Photos: Children get their act on Verona Area Community Theater's summer camps

From left, Shelby Bray, Kira Schulz, Sophia Schweickhardt (front) Zoe Markham and Ariana Haugen (back) perform a choreographed dance to "One Last Hope" from Disney's "Hercules" during a summer drama camp rehearsal on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Verona Area Community Theater.
Around 150 children took the stage at Verona Area Community Theater this summer to act out fairy tales and Greek mythology this summer.
VACT held three camps, one for grades K-2 about fairy tales, and another set of camps for grades 3-8 that featured the merging of theater and technology, and Greek mythology. Each camp was limited to 30 children because of the theater's COVID-19 policies, which required anyone unvaccinated to be masked.
VACT summer camp director Emma Vogel wrote in an email to the Press that it was great to have students performing during the summer camps, and have them build confidence while learning acting and dancing skills.
"This summer was so rewarding – it was tough to plan how we were going to navigate these camps given the pandemic, but I am so proud of my staff for working incredibly hard to make this a safe, fun and educational environment for kids who love theater and performing," she wrote.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, a god (Zoe Markham) provides Perseus (Sam Schroepfer) a quicker way to get around as he seeks to behead Medusa during a summer drama camp rehearsal on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Verona Area Community Theater.
Left to right, Nolan McDermid, Chase Kleber and Zoe Markham perform a choreographed dance to "One Last Hope" from Disney's "Hercules" during a summer drama camp rehearsal on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Verona Area Community Theater.
One of the king's henchmen (Ariana Haugen) writes a letter to trick Perseus (Sam Schroepfer), unpictured, during a summer drama camp rehearsal on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Verona Area Community Theater.
From left, Shelby Bray, Kira Schulz, Sophia Schweickhardt (front) Zoe Markham and Ariana Haugen (back) perform a choreographed dance to "One Last Hope" from Disney's "Hercules" during a summer drama camp rehearsal on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Verona Area Community Theater.
From right, the king (Nolan McDermid), who sent Perseus away to be killed, tells one of his henchmen that he doesn't expect his enemy to return during a summer drama camp rehearsal on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Verona Area Community Theater.
Medusa (Christine Piller) turns everyone on stage to "stone" as they look at her face during a summer drama camp rehearsal on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Verona Area Community Theater.
Medusa (Christine Piller) confesses how gorgeous she thinks she is during a summer drama camp rehearsal on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Verona Area Community Theater.
Alden McCombs perform a choreographed dance to "One Last Hope" from Disney's "Hercules" during a summer drama camp rehearsal on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Verona Area Community Theater.
Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.