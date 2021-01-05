Those seeking to learn more about one of the lesser-known wars of U.S. history may be interested in an upcoming presentation to be held through the Verona Senior Center.
During a virtual presentation at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 created by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, attendees can learn more about the state's veterans of the Persian Gulf War.
In January 1991, the combat phase of the Persian Gulf War began and this year marks the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.
In “Shield and Storm - Wisconsin in the Persian Gulf War” veterans museum curator of history Kevin Hampton will share stories of Wisconsinites that experienced it firsthand.
If you are interested in participating, call (608) 845-7471.
For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org/event.