Verona's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission met in an actual park on Wednesday, July 15. In order to promote physical distancing, members of the commission met at Harriet Park to hold their July meeting. Members discussed a proposal to improve the Ice Age Trail corridor along Badger Mill Creek. The cooperative project would be a partnership between the City of Verona, Dane County, and Ice Age Trail Alliance.

Neal Patten can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.