The Paoli Farmers’ Market has returned to the banks of the Sugar River.
The event, which takes place at Paoli Mill, 6890 Paoli Road, is set for Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through fall, according to the Visit Paoli Facebook page.
This is the second year of the market on the grounds of the old grist mill.
Goods including honey, vinaigrettes, cheeses, caramels and cookies are available from vendors.
Beer is available from The Hop Garden and breakfast burritos are made fresh by Molino Taqueria.
There will also be live music each week on a stage, according to the Hop Garden’s Facebook page.
“The park is a beautiful setting with lots of space, green grass and wonderful people. We have beautiful flowers, great bakeries, excellent cheese and fresh produce,” Paoli Mill Shops told the Press last year.
For information, call 235-2771.