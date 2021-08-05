Verona Public Library file 2020 copy

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption to our daily lives, to the point some of us have had to grieve something.

That could have been the loss of a loved once, a business closure or even the move to virtual learning.

But, we are not alone in that struggle, as showcased by a virtual presentation coming up later this month hosted by the Verona Public Library.

“Recognition and Resilience: Grief and the Loss of Traditions During the Pandemic” is being held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 on a virtual platform.

You’ll join outreach workers from Project Recovery for a discussion to acknowledge what we’ve all lost during the pandemic, to embrace closure and to reclaim the traditions that help us make sense of our lives, according to an event description.

For more information and to register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.

