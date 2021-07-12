For Kismet Books owner Rye Kimmett, some chit-chatting with a customer last month has hopefully led to a ripple effect.
Kimmett, whose bookstore is located in the historic Matts House at 101 N. Main St., has been working to beautify the property with a native prairie garden.
“There are many reasons to do this – ecological, water runoff and rainwater catchment, aesthetics, historical accuracy,” she told the Press on March 20 following a “prairie prep party.”
And it was through talking about that project with a customer – and discussing the “ripple effects” of having native plants that catch rainwater – that led to her latest endeavor, painting a mural over the storm drain near the shop.
Through her chat, Kimmett learned about the mural painted in 2018 at Verona Public Library by Dane Arts Mural Arts, one of two other conservation-themed murals in Verona. The other was painted at New Century School and Verona Area International School last month.
Kimmett decided to apply for a mural through the same DAMA program, but discovered there were only three days left in the current funding period. She quickly turned to City of Verona administrator Adam Sayre for permission before the application window closed -- and her application was accepted by DAMA in time.
She hopes the prairie garden and storm drain mural will work together to create a positive ripple effect in the community through nature and water conservation conscientiousness.
Kimmett purchased around 20 native plant species from the Plant Dane Program, which provides Dane County residents access to native plants at a discounted price, she said. Those include purple coneflower, nodding pink onion, wild columbine, Canada anemone, smooth blue aster and all different kinds of mint such as downy wood mint.
Local tree cutting services have donated mulch to the project.
Kimmett said people typically only think of natives as pollinators but they’re also just as important for stormwater management. She hopes that her native prairie planting project will provide more of a community feel to her corner of the downtown shopping district.
“I want to be a hub for the community as a really viable junction, not just a big parking lot,” she said.
The native plants have twice as much root depth as annuals, and will absorb more rainwater, she said. And since Kimmett’s been having issues with people chucking trash to the curb as they walk past her store, she hopes the new mural will make people think twice about littering.
“I’m just like, ‘hey when you do that, it’s going straight to Badger Mill Creek along the bike path’,” Kimmett said.
The design for the mural – which includes a rainbow, the sun, a book, flowers, some fish and a turtle came from the members of her Rainbow Readers youth book group.
That gaggle of readers were also excited about art, she said. One gung-ho member of the book group submitted three ideas alone and five other members submitted their ideas. Dane Arts Mural Arts took suggestions from all of the different kids and incorporated them into the final mural.
The goal to keep stormwater runoff and litter from going into Badger Creek ties into the overall mission she has for the bookstore itself, Kimmett said.
“It’s a pavement wasteland over here,” she said. “The house has been a part of the landscape for so long that I want to better reflect that, it wouldn’t have been sod in 1800. I want to honor the building.”