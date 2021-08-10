Next week, Upper Sugar River Watershed Association invites community members to get their paddle on in a pond.
People are invited to Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, to enjoy a free canoe paddle around the pond from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
USRWA will have its fleet of canoes available for people to try, and give pointers for those who are inexperienced.
“It’s a great opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the pond and follow up your canoe ride with an outstanding beer,” the event description states.
Raffle tickets will also be for sale, with over 20 prizes available including a $1000 prize package from Fontana Sports in Madison.
For information, visit uppersugar.org/events.