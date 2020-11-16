Makers, crafters and artisans alike are set to display their wares at the Christkindlmarkt outdoor vendor market at n plus 1 coffee and beer, 507 Bruce St.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, shoppers are encouraged to bundle up to stroll through an outdoor market. Vendors will sell artisan goods that include jewelry, hand-poured candles, clothing, paintings, among other items.
The cafe/bike shop will be open inside for to-go orders only. It will be set up with a one-way walk through to grab holiday goodies such as German stollen and Scandinavian krumkakes, or mulled wine to sit outside next to a fire pit with. The outdoor seating will be available for “family units” of 4 with physical distance.
On Saturday the market will be joined by Melted Food Truck, serving grilled sandwiches and Rusty Dog Coffee, a small-batch coffee roaster.
Masks will be required both inside and outside.
For information, visit facebook.com/nplus1coffeeandbeer.