Kevin Hampton, curator of history for The Wisconsin Veterans Museum, is facilitating a Zoom video presentation about the origins of Armistice Day on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The presentation, which was arranged by the Verona Senior Center, will be held from 3-4 p.m.
During his talk, “Wisconsin Was There – The Origin of Veterans Day: The Armistice and Legacy of WWI,” Hampton will share stories and accounts of some of the Wisconsinites who witnessed and were impacted by the day that marked the end of World War I over 100 years ago.
‘Remembrance Day’ or ‘Armistice Day’ is how Veterans Day is commemorated elsewhere across the globe.
To register, call (608) 845-7471 and ask for Alasa Wiest.