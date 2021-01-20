If you are hoping to start spring cleaning early, the library will host an event on organization techniques next week.
The pre-recorded presentation, titled “Stop Clutter From Sneaking Into Your Home and Messing Up Your Life” will be available on Wednesday, Jan. 27 to those who register on the Verona Public Library website at veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Jill Annis, professional organizer and owner of Simply Organized, will discuss how to prevent clutter from building-up and make decisions on what goes.
Those who register through the library will receive an email with a link to the recording on Jan. 27 and have a week to view it.