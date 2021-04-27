In the brightly lit morning on Wednesday, April 21, a group of seven women gathered at the edge of the Verona park and ride lot, with long metal poles in-hand that glistened in the sunlight.
To the uninitiated, the women may have appeared to be cross-country skiers or trash picker-uppers because of the silvery rods tucked under their arms.
But this was actually the second meeting of the Verona Senior Center’s Nordic Walking group.
The group is facilitated by Madison-based fitness instructor Ron Dorr, who operates a senior fitness-oriented business called Ageless Balance.
“I’ve been using poles for a long time,” he said. “I love it for range of motion.”
The Nordic Walking class is one of the first in-person programs he’s coordinated since the pandemic began, he told the Press – as much of his programming was moved to video conferences for the past year.
In his senior fitness classes, Dorr emphasizes improving balance and gait in older adults, he said.
Nordic Walking uses poles as part of the exercise class, which Dorr gets from a Canadian company called Urban Poling. He said that he’s worked with individuals who are stroke survivors who “absolutely hate their walkers,” – so the poles are used as rehab for stroke survivors, to improve their walking by improving core and leg strength.
The Nordic walking poles have a cane tip used for stability, he said, and the poles he supplies have a 200-pound capacity.
While the concept is already big in Europe, Dorr said, it’s just starting to get bigger here in the United States.
“Is it growing? Absolutely. I’ve filled up every class so far,” he said.
Verona is one of three senior centers Dorr has introduced the class. He said his goal is to introduce it in smaller communities where seniors may not have as much to do or the center is limited in resources, and then to hand-off the program when done so it can continue on without him.
“I’m trying to get them out,” he said. “All I want is for people to be active, to get them out walking around and being safe, to give them confidence.”
He already provides participants some autonomy. As Dorr doesn’t intimately know the geography of every community he teaches in, he lets his group members help guide the walks.
This past week, members decided between Badger Prairie, or heading down the Ice Age/Military Ridge trail.
“If I don’t know the place, I say “hey where do you want to go – take me where you want and we’ll go”,” he said. “I hand it off and give them a feel of control.”