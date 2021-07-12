A month before indoor social gathering restrictions were lifted, one local business entertained a crowd of community members safely by holding an outdoor, front porch piano recital.
On Saturday, May 1, Beth Marshall of Music Well, LLC directed the show outside her home at 212 Edward St.
Marshall has been teaching piano lessons and early childhood music classes in Verona for over 13 years, she told the press on April 30.
When the pandemic hit, she moved all of her piano lessons to a virtual platform. But it was not feasible for some of her students to continue under that format, and she lost about a third of her students, she said.
But she said the remaining students flourished under the new format.
Even so, the motto of her Music Well community is “music learning, well being and community belonging” and so in January, with the help of two grants, Marshall put safety features into her home studio.
After putting into place those protective policies, which followed the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for in-person learning, about half of her students started coming to her house for in-person lessons and half remained online.
The two grants were from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Dane Buy Local. Those grants enabled her the opportunity to keep her small business going by installing ultraviolet lights on her furnace system and an air purification system, intended to improve the air quality in the home studio, Marshall said.
Following several months of hybrid instruction, on May 1, she had 22 students participate in three ‘Spring Piano Porch Recitals.’
The Saturday before the events, she delivered flowers and notes to her closest neighbors telling them about the recitals and asked for their support.
The morning of the recitals, she set up her electric clavinova on her front porch along with a new amplification system and microphone.
Parents and families of the piano students brought their own chairs and sat socially distanced on the front lawn of Marshall’s Edward Street home. Around 60 people attended across the three spring day shows, which were graced with clear skies and sunshine, despite being windy.
Three recitals of 7-8 students each took place on the stone landing outside Marshall’s front door, flanked by baskets of flowers purchased from Fitchburg Farms.
Each of the student performers received a carnation and a music-themed button.
“It was such a windy day, but we were thrilled to be in person sharing music together,” Marshall told the Press.