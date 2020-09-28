Meet Monty and enjoy the sights and sounds of Verona, along with a hike on the Ice Age Trail on Oct. 10.
Monty the Mammoth, the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s mascot, will make an appearance at locations around Verona on Saturday, Oct. 10 as part of the alliance’s 40th anniversary as a designated National Scenic Trail.
Monty will be spending the day roaming around town. From 1-3:30 p.m., he will be at Verona Public Library, with a guided hike leaving from the library at 2:30 p.m. He will also stop by Hop Haus Brewing from 4-6 p.m.
Look for the Ice Age Trail Alliance canopy tent and Monty outside.
There will also be Ice Age Trail maps available, an itinerary for what to do and see in Verona and stickers.
This event is part of the Mammoth Hike Challenge that runs the entire month of October in commemoration of the 40th anniversary.
For information, visit iceagetrail.org.