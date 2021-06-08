The Mount Horeb/Verona Chapter of Moms Demand Action is having a Southern Wisconsin rural meeting virtually at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 16.
The Moms Demand Action group advocates for responsible gun ownership and aims to reduce gun-related deaths of children.
The group invites community members to join a virtual ‘Wear Orange’ event on June 16 where attendees should wear orange clothing to honor children lost to gun violence, according to the Facebook event.
During the event, participants will build “soul boxes” from letter-sized paper to honor victims of gun violence and facilitators will share plans to engage rural volunteers, the Facebook event states.
For information or to register, visit bit.ly/33DYESX.