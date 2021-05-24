Beginning Wednesday, June 2, the Verona Senior Center will carry a selection of large print books from Dane County Library Service.
Book, CD and DVD browsing is set to be available from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, according to the June senior center newsletter.
The selection of materials that will be available at the 108 Paoli St. building will be rotated on a monthly basis, the newsletter states.
Readers will be able to enjoy the materials at their leisure, as there are no overdue fees, the newsletter said.
The senior center requests browsers first check in at the front desk.
If an individual is looking for something particular, they may give Dane County Library Service a call at (608) 266-4419 and they will attempt to accommodate the request.
For information about the mobile library, call the senior center at (608) 845-7471.