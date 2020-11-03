Free Community Thanksgiving

Memorial Baptist Church welcomes everyone to their annual free Thanksgiving dinner.

 Photo by Neal Patten

Memorial Baptist Church will offer its free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26, but this year, the dine-in service will be replaced by curbside carry-out.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 26, individuals may visit the church at 201 S. Main St. for a traditional home-cooked meal with all the trimmings.

Rev. Jeremy Scott said that with so many events being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church wanted to keep the community Thanksgiving tradition alive.

“We want to underscore the message that even in the midst of a difficult time, we always have something to be thankful for,” he said.

People who want to get a meal must order ahead by calling 845-7125 or visiting mbcverona.org. Everyone is welcome to get the free meal.

Meals will be bagged up ahead of time and ready to go for curbside pick-up. Volunteers will be masked and gloved when bringing meals out to vehicles.

Deliveries are also available within Verona.

