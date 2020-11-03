Memorial Baptist Church will offer its free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26, but this year, the dine-in service will be replaced by curbside carry-out.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 26, individuals may visit the church at 201 S. Main St. for a traditional home-cooked meal with all the trimmings.
Rev. Jeremy Scott said that with so many events being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church wanted to keep the community Thanksgiving tradition alive.
“We want to underscore the message that even in the midst of a difficult time, we always have something to be thankful for,” he said.
People who want to get a meal must order ahead by calling 845-7125 or visiting mbcverona.org. Everyone is welcome to get the free meal.
Meals will be bagged up ahead of time and ready to go for curbside pick-up. Volunteers will be masked and gloved when bringing meals out to vehicles.
Deliveries are also available within Verona.