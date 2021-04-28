After a stressful year, you might be looking for some ways to unwind.
Friends of Verona Senior Center is hosting a two-part “Virtual Meditation” series, the first presentation which is titled “Chakra Meditation” is set for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10.
Robert McGrath, a licensed psychologist at the University Health Services, will lead the discussion on wellness and how to use the seven chakras in meditation practices.
The second part of the series titled, “Nature Meditation” will take place on May 24. McGrath will explain how to use nature while meditating.
To register or learn more, call (608) 845-7471 or visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.