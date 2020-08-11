Learn how to distinguish facts from fiction, and reputable journalism from disinformation, with a virtual media literacy seminar next week.
The Verona Public Library will hold the seminar from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, over Zoom. The seminar will be led by Wisconsin Historical Society author and newspaper columnist Michael Edmonds, who will discuss how technology and data companies try to sway public opinion and change peoples’ behavior.
Edmonds will also teach participants how to fact-check stories and find trustworthy news sources, as well as explain how propaganda, fake news, bias and disinformation work to impact people’s worldview.
Advance registration is required, so that a Zoom link can be sent t0 participants. Zoom can be used on smartphones, tablets or desktop computers.
For more information or to register, visit veronapubliclibrary.org or call 845-7180.