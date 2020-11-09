The Verona Area Historical Society has placed its second historical marker in the city. This time, Matts House, at the intersection of Main St. and Verona Ave. is the recipient of an informational placard.
In a dedication ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 7, society president Jesse Charles unveiled the marker while sharing some of the building's history.
The house is believed to be Verona's oldest surviving home, built in 1848, and it was the city's first brick house.
Its architects, Josiah and Lydia Matts, settled here from Pennsylvania.
At one point, they ran the city's post office out of the house.
The Purple Goose clothing and gift store moved out over summer and concurrent with the historical marker dedication was a ribbon cutting for a new business in the building, Kismet Books independent bookstore.
"This house and those who lived in it have contributed to our town for 170 years," a pamphlet handed out at the dedication states. "Many dreams have been launched from within, continuing today and into the future."
The city's first historical marker was mounted on 221 S. Main St. in July to note that the building has been home to at least three blacksmith shops in the past.
