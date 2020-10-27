It has seemed like Marcia Kasieta could not catch a break this year – except in her hand.
Just six weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced Badger Prairie Needs Network into a rapid response to create a drive-thru distribution model, the nonprofit organization’s executive director was diagnosed with pneumonia and broke her hand at the same time. When you add in moving out of her home of over three decades this summer, it’s not hard to see why Kasieta is retiring from leading one of the busiest food pantries in Dane County.
Her last day will be Dec. 31, Kasieta told the Press, and food pantry coordinator Maggie Gleason will take the reins.
While Kasieta said she’s ready for mornings that she can sleep in, she’s not leaving BPNN behind. She said she’ll still be a familiar face – helping out at the registration table and maintaining relationships with key fundraising and donor partners.
Ever since BPNN moved five years ago out of the basement of 130 N. Franklin St. – which has been home to two churches and a library over the years – into a new home at 1200 E. Verona Ave., the food bank has grown at a “nonstop pace” by adding programming, building capacity and expanding services, Kasieta said.
But it’s not just the pantry that has been growing up fast – it’s also Kasieta’s two grandchildren, who are 6 and 8. More than anything, Kasieta added, her decision to retire was driven by the desire to spend more time with them.
In her five years in the role, she has never earned a salary. Kasieta said one of the reasons BPNN has been so successful getting grants and donations is it’s a 100 percent volunteer-run organization where nobody is paid for their work.
“There was some concern when I left who would do this, who would work 50 hours a week for free and have the capacity to do that – a strong support network, the right financial situation – will we ever find someone?” Kasieta said. “Choosing Maggie took a lot of pressure off me. We had a succession plan, and we found someone who is both qualified and able and willing.”
In some ways, Kasieta has become synonymous with BPNN. After helping oversee the move into the 7,000-square foot former administrative building of Badger Prairie Health Care Center in 2015, she began campaigning to raise over $400,000 for extra walk-in refrigerators and freezers that more than doubled the pantry’s former capacity, a commercial kitchen and a children’s play area.
Kasieta also oversaw steps to increase the pantry’s service area three times.
Initially, the service area was just for members of Verona Area School District. The first expansion was to serve the whole 53593 ZIP code, which picked up all or parts of six school districts, then it expanded to include the entire Cesar Chavez Elementary School attendance area.
In April, in the middle of the pandemic, it expanded again to serve all of Dane County, regardless of school district or ZIP code.
“The results have been that we help thousands of additional people who need food assistance,” Kasieta said. “Each one of those things took another level of energy.”
Prior to becoming executive director at BPNN, Kasieta was an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison school of business, teaching marketing classes. She wrote her own job description for her role at BPNN and brought into it her background in marketing, taking on public relations and capital campaign oversight.
Gleason has both the relevant skills and a desire to do something in the community, Kasieta said, and is thinking about what her role will be based upon her skills and interests. The leadership team’s day-to-day roles may shift when she takes over.
But Kasieta is passing the torch while being thankful for the time she’s served. And as she continues to volunteer with BPNN, Kasieta said she’ll still have her sense of purpose – just without the fast pace.
“I am leaving with such a sense of deep, deep gratitude for having had the opportunity to do this,” Kasieta told the Press. “A combination of gratitude and immersing yourself in something you care about is the key to a purpose-driven life.”