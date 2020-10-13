The Ice Age National Scenic Trail turned 40 this year.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance invites outdoor enthusiasts to celebrate the anniversary by joining in the “Mammoth Hike Challenge.”
Those interested in participating are being challenged to explore 40-miles anywhere along the Ice Age Trail during the month of October 2020, Alliance outreach and education manager Amy Lord said. The challenge also includes visiting three Ice Age Trail Communities to earn a hiking certificate and a limited-edition patch.
“People are invited to hike, walk, run, or backpack – whatever suits their lifestyle,” Lord wrote in a news release. “They can sign up as an individual, family or team and can log miles over days, weekends, weeks, or one big adventure with the entire month of October.”
The Mammoth Hike Challenge is a joint effort between the Ice Age Trail Alliance, their Ice Age Trail Communities and the Department of Tourism-Travel Wisconsin.
“We are excited to invite our family, friends and neighbors to explore the Ice Age Trail and support the local businesses and attractions in our Trail Communities,” she wrote. “The Ice Age Trail is a natural treasure in our own backyard, right here in Wisconsin. This is an excellent opportunity to get outside and enjoy the Fall colors throughout the state during the month of October.”
At this time, there are thirteen Ice Age Trail Communities located throughout Wisconsin, including Verona. The Ice Age Trail is one of only eleven National Scenic Trails in the United States. It became a National Scenic Trail on Oct. 3, 1980.
For more information, visit iceagetrail.org.