Leslie Ruland, optical manager for Verona Vision Care, hands Emily Rogers a pair of glow-in-the-dark glasses while out with her daughters Reese, 4, and Charlie, 1, during the Main Street Trick or Treat event on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Verona Area Chamber of Commerce staff will host this year’s event from 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.