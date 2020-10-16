As Halloween draws closer, expect to see some masked superheroes – and some masked witches, princesses and dinosaurs – taking to the streets to feed their candy fix.
The annual Main Street Trick-or-Treat event, which Verona Area Chamber of Commerce hosts, is set for 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, starting at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St. From there, trick-or-treaters can move about Main Street, where businesses will hand out candy.
The largest change to the event this year will be the lack of goody bags being given out to attendees, executive director Le Jordan told the Press, because the Chamber wanted to reduce bringing too many people into the same area at once.
Public Health Madison and Dane County staff recommendations for trick-or-treating include that people should only go with those from their household, wear a mask to reduce potential transmission of COVID-19 and remain socially distanced from other groups of people.
For more information, visit veronawi.com or call 845-5777.