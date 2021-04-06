Verona Public Library has partnered with a dozen local businesses to offer a story walk on Main Street.
Twelve different businesses each have one page of the book “Saturday” by Oge Mora.
The book pages are in the business windows facing outside, allowing individuals to complete the walk whenever it's convenient for them.
The walk will continue through April 30.
Starting at Verona Vision, 320 S. Main St., participants may follow a map to finish the story.
For a copy of the map, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.