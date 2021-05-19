Madison Shakespeare Company to perform May 30

The Madison Shakespeare Company is set to perform Desires, a collection of three short comedies, at 5 p.m. Sunday May 30 at Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro in Belleville.
The show will be just the group’s second in its return to outdoor performing, following a planned performance May 22 in Lake Mills. Directed by Kendra C. Thompson, the show features two short plays by Susan Glaspell with husband/collaborator George Cram Cook, and an excerpt from a full-length George Bernard Shaw play.
According to a Madison Shakespeare Company news release, Desires is a” collection of three short comedies about love, marriage, and secrets.” In “Tickless Time,” Ian and Eloise’s sun dial gives them a natural relationship with time, while Eddy and Alice prefer rock-steady mechanical clock time. The cook just wants to make dinner on time.
In “Caesar and Cleopatra (Act II),” all work and no play makes Caesar a dull emperor. She has love on her mind, while he has an empire to run. Then a Roman fleet arrives. Temptation, or tactics?
In “Suppressed Desires,” Henrietta thinks it’s a great idea for everyone to get in touch with their deepest, darkest secrets. When her husband and her sister uncover their suppressed desires, she’s not so sure.