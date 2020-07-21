Madison School and Community Recreation is holding an orienteering class from 9 a.m. to noon, Sunday, July 26 at the Madison School Forest, 1680 Fritz Road.
Orienteering is an activity in which participants find their way to various checkpoints with the aid of a map and compass. Orienteering can be competitive (groups compete to finish finding all the check-points with the lowest time) or a fun leisure activity.
MSCR has two “courses” located at the Madison School Forest.
Participants are assigned to a course to avoid too many people on one course. Groups are also assigned time slots for arrival to avoid too many people gathering in one space at the same time. Each course takes approximately one hour to complete, if walking, however participants can stop at any time.
Orienteering at the School Forest is recommended for ages seven years old and up and for groups of five or less people.
Madison School and Community Recreation provides participants with course maps, compasses and markers for recording.
The school provides directions on how to use the map and compass to find the checkpoints, meaning no experience is necessary by participants.
Registration is required.
For information, visit mscr.org