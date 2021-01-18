Madison School and Community Recreation is holding an orienteering class from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Madison School Forest, 1577 Fritz Road.
Orienteering is an activity in which participants find their way to various checkpoints with the aid of a map and compass. Orienteering can be competitive (groups compete to finish finding all the check-points with the lowest time) or a fun leisure activity.
MSCR has three “courses” located at the Madison School Forest.
The courses vary in difficulty and length to allow for each group to choose the best challenge for themselves.
MSCR provides participants with course maps, compasses, markers for recording.
The school provides directions on how to use the map and compass to find the checkpoints, meaning no experience is necessary by participants.
Each course takes approximately one hour to complete, if walking, however participants can stop at any time.
All participants must register and an adult over 18 must register and participate with youth participants.
Orienteering at the School Forest is recommended for ages seven years old and up and for groups of five or less people.
For information, visit facebook.com/MSCRFun