Lonsdorf honored for volunteer work on Ice Age Trail

Verona’s David Lonsdorf has gained a reputation around the area for his dedication to the Ice Age Trail, and now he has some state accolades, as well.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance bestowed the annual “Spirit Stick” honor on Lonsdorf this month, which recognizes a volunteer “whose long-term dedication and service to the Ice Age National Scenic Trail is especially noteworthy,” according to a June 18 news release from the group. Spirit Stick nominees must exhibit a passion for the Ice Age Trail that has become a way of life; lead by example and inspire those around them; and carry out their service in a spirit of cooperation, optimism, and enthusiasm, said director of land conservation Kevin Thusius.
“Dave has really done it all,” he wrote in the news release. “From getting filthy at trail construction projects to being board president to, most recently, fundraising for land protection. His honesty and humor provide a refreshing and enjoyable experience for those around him.”
Lonsdorf has served for six years on the Ice Age Trail Alliance board, two as president. Chapter co-coordinator Bob Kaspar said Lonsdorf leads by example, “dedicating incredible hours to projects capturing his imagination.
“While walking through the Verona Segment recently, I came upon him and his wife, completing a brush pile burn along the Trail near Badger Mill Creek,” Kaspar wrote in the news release. “Dave had been at a corridor clearing/brush pile burn at the Cross Plains Segment on Saturday, then led the clearing and burning along Badger Mill Creek on Sunday, returning on Monday to finish the burning.”
Alliance executive director Mike Wollmer said as a volunteer, Lonsdorf “sees the larger picture of conservation along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.
“Trail improvement, land protection and preservation are all equal priorities,” Wollmer wrote in the news release. “ He has sponsored many work days for Operation Fresh Start, a program for disconnected youth, on county lands hosting the trail. Dave motivates his crews with his spirit.”