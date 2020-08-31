'Coffee with District 3 Alders on the 3's'
3-4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3
Come and chat with Kate Cronin, City of Verona Alder, District 3 and Charlotte Jerney about any concerns, questions or thoughts you'd like to share about Hometown USA. They’ll be at the outside seating area of Icki Sticki, 103 S. Main St. Social distancing and masks are appreciated.
Farmers’ market
The next farmers' market will be held from 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 and will continue to run through Sept. 30 at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
Past vendors include Tater and The Dragon Inc., Ann In A Jam, Great Harvest Bread Co., Sitka Salmon Shares, La Ferme Dans la Vallée, Get Inda Farming, The Siamese Farmer LLC and Creekside Bakery.
For information, visit veronasmarket.com or email info@veronawi.com.
Library’s Story Walk
Verona Public Library is collaborating with Dane County Parks to facilitate a summer outdoor reading activity called a “Story Walk.”
The walks will take place in Badger Prairie County Park, starting directly behind the library, and feature pages from books laminated onto signs dotting the grassy trails.
Now through Sept. 7, the book will be “After the Fall (How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again)” by Dan Santat.
This is the first time the library has organized a Story Walk, a project created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
Verona library head of youth services Julie Harrison said the walk was a way to provide a socially distanced event this summer, while events inside the library remain on hold during the pandemic.
For information, call 845-7180 or visit veronapubliclibrary.org.