Library’s Story Walk
Verona Public Library is collaborating with Dane County Parks to facilitate a summer outdoor reading activity called a “Story Walk.”
The walks will take place in Badger Prairie County Park, starting directly behind the library, and feature pages from books laminated onto signs dotting the grassy trails.
Now through Nov. 2, the book will be "Stomp!" by Uncle Ian Aurora, illustrated by Natalia Moore, presented page-by-page as you walk along the path.
For information, call 845-7180 or visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
'Wolves and Wildlands' taxidermy exhibit
The library is home to a wild traveling exhibition called "Wolves and Wildlands" on loan from the International Wolf Center of Minneapolis now through Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The exhibit is located in the main area of the library, and consists of five taxidermied wolves and one taxidermied coyote. The animals are available for viewing during regular library hours, from noon to 7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays; noon to 6 p.m., Fridays; noon to 4 p.m., Saturdays.
Bead bracelet making
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15
Join your friends for a safe, social distanced, and fun bracelet making event! You’ll make a stretchy bracelet of your choice selecting from a huge variety of prepackaged kits. The first bracelet is free. Additional kits are $2 each, bring exact amount.
Call the Senior Center at (608)-845-7471 to RSVP for a 30 minute session.
Outdoor concert: Denny Diamond
6-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15
Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Denny Diamond will entertain us with music and stories of Neil Diamond, along with other familiar songs made famous by Johnny Cash, Elvis, Dean Martin, and Rickie Nelson just to name a few.
RSVP required as space is limited. Please bring your own seating.
Call 608-845-7471 to register.
In-house Yoga Flow with Rachel
5-6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21
Join Rachel at the Senior Center for a floor based yoga class that emphasizes proper alignment, body awareness, movement mechanics and balance through dynamic and gentle sequences.
$5 per class. Please sign up by calling the Senior Center at (608)-845-7471.