While public social distancing orders will prevent families from getting up close and personal with reindeer this year, a modified arrangement is allowing the popular event to still take place.
From 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the live reindeer event will take place in a "cozy" drive-thru viewing format at Reddan Soccer Park, 6874 Cross Country Road.
Cars will be able to “drive past fairly close” and “still get a pretty good look” at the reindeer, Verona Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Le Jordan said. The Chamber will make it as festive as possible, she said, with decorations in the park and Santa and Mrs. Claus waving to cars.
Public Health of Madison and Dane County staff have given the Chamber a thumbs-up on its drive-thru format for the event, Jordan said.
“We were really thrilled we could keep the reindeer so that kids have something to look forward to,” she said.
For information, visit veronawi.com.