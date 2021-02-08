In an effort to help curb hunger, the Verona Lions Club is holding a food drive to benefit Badger Prairie Needs Network.
The food drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 S. Main St.
That day, as shoppers enter the store, a member of the Verona Lions will hand them a list of food and other items needed by the pantry. Interested shoppers may purchase one or more of the items. Collections boxes will be located near the store exit to drop off the donations.
It is the club’s goal to collect 1,000 pounds of donated items that day, according to the event description on its Facebook page and the food drive is part of a “Relieving Hunger” initiative of Lions Clubs worldwide.
Cash and credit card donations will also be accepted for the pantry. Donations to the food drive can be made online at veronawilions.org.
For information, email James Fletcher at verona.lions@gmail.com or call (608) 845-6067.