After one year of a virtual-only event in 2020, the Verona Public Library's annual Word on the Street 5K returned to Badger Prairie last weekend.
Though, a virtual option remained for anyone not yet comfortable with mass gatherings.
There were 164 in-person participants and 65 virtual participants, organizer Race Day Events told the Press.
The course began behind the library and continued up the road into Badger Prairie Park.
All proceeds from the event benefitted the Verona Public Library Endowment Fund.