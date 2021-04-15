The secrets to the flavors of Pakistani cooking are set to be revealed by cookbook author Huma Siddiqui during a cooking demonstration at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.
featuring salmon and sautéed vegetables.
Siddiqui is also the founder of the business White Jasmine which offers flavors of Pakistan to Dane County through its recipes, cooking classes and a television show, “White Jasmine Everyday Cooking.”
This program will be presented through Zoom video conference.
To register, visit.veronapubliclibrary.org/events.