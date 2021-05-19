For people who own property that gets plenty of sunlight and are looking to save money on energy bills, solar power is an option.
The Verona Public Library will host a virtual “Grow Solar Wisconsin Power Hour” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. Marta Monti, Solar Power Manager of Midwest Renewable Energy Association, will discuss the basics of solar, its financial implications for your property, and how the Grow Solar group buy program works throughout the state.
Participants are asked to register in advance so library staff can send the Zoom link via email. For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.