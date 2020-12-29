Looking for an indoor winter activity? Get cozy and learn something new with the library.
Starting Jan. 1, visit the Beanstack app to sign up for a new virtual program for logging reading and activities, plus entering to win grand prizes.
Each completed activity earns an entry ticket to win $25 gift certificates to over 25 Verona businesses and restaurants. Activities and prizes are geared toward all ages – babies through adults. Families may register as a group or as individuals.
Visit veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or the Beanstack app on your mobile device to sign up.
If you already have a Beanstack account, you can use the same one for this challenge. The Winter Library Challenge will show up as an option through Beanstack starting Jan. 1. Winners will be drawn on Feb. 1.
Paper challenge forms are available upon request. Please contact verlibyouth@gmail.com or 608-845-7180 to learn how you can receive and return your paper form in order to participate.
For information including a list of the gift certificates you can enter to win, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/about/winter-library-challenge-2021.