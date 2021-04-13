Verona Public Library is set to offer its annual Word on the Street 5K Run/Walk as both an in-person and virtual event on Saturday, May 1.
To help keep the community safe and healthy, the in-person race allows participants to choose their start time between 8 a.m. and noon May 1, according to a March 29 library news release.
If restrictions do not allow for an in-person event, all registrants may choose to transfer to the virtual option, defer their registration fee to 2022, or request a refund, the release states.
Online registration for the in-person or virtual event ends on May 1. In-person registration will be available on race day.
Registration costs $30 and all proceeds from the event support the Verona Public Library Endowment Fund. While registration ends May 1, event T-Shirts can only be guaranteed for registrations completed on or before April 16.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/5k or call 608-845-7180.