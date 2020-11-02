Story Walk

Story Walks present books page-by-page as you walk along a path.

 Photo submitted

Verona Public Library is facilitating an outdoor reading activity called a “Story Walk.”

The walk will take place at Fireman's Park and features pages from books laminated onto signs dotting a path.

The book, available for viewing through Nov. 22, is "Daniel's Good Day," by Micha Archer.

Story Walks were a project created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

Verona library head of youth services Julie Harrison said the walk is a way to provide a socially distanced event, while events inside the library remain on hold during the pandemic.

For information, call (608)-845-7180 or visit veronapubliclibrary.org.

Neal Patten can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.