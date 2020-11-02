Verona Public Library is facilitating an outdoor reading activity called a “Story Walk.”
The walk will take place at Fireman's Park and features pages from books laminated onto signs dotting a path.
The book, available for viewing through Nov. 22, is "Daniel's Good Day," by Micha Archer.
Story Walks were a project created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
Verona library head of youth services Julie Harrison said the walk is a way to provide a socially distanced event, while events inside the library remain on hold during the pandemic.
For information, call (608)-845-7180 or visit veronapubliclibrary.org.