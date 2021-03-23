The Verona Public Library is hosting a “Green Challenge” from March 20 to April 25 to celebrate spring and focus on creating a greener world.
Each household participates as one group in this new virtual program for completing activities and reading tasks. One or more members of a household may complete the same activity.
Each completed activity logged earns a household an entry ticket to win prizes, such as green products, boat rentals, garden center gift cards, and state park passes.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app on a mobile device.